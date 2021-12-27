ACI Mechanical wins Johnson Controls Best of Brands recognition award for FY2021 By ACI Mechanical Sales Dec 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Ruskin - A JCI Brand By ACI Mechanical Sales ACI Mechanical Logo (PRNewsfoto/ACI Mechanical Sales) By ACI Mechanical Sales Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE and PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales was awarded the Johnson Controls Best of Brands recognition award for outstanding sales growth for the Ruskin brand, part of the JCI Family of Brands in HVAC. This award covers all of ACI's locations in Seattle, Spokane, Portland, and Northern Idaho.About ACI Mechanical and HVAC SalesACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including many Johnson Controls Family of Brands products, Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, and other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aci-mechanical-wins-johnson-controls-best-of-brands-recognition-award-for-fy2021-301450961.htmlSOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesGarey Williams was a great musician, but better manWSDOT crews face constant winter challenges with shifting pass conditionsTensions between city and school district over safety issues at Ida Nason-Aronica Elementary continueSuspect arrested for numerous burglariesEllensburg boys' basketball will see Lynden, Cle Elum-Roslyn at Wilbur-Ellis SunDome ShootoutDec. 20 blotter: Multiple vehicle prowls, theftsNew soccer pitch installed at rec center, will be ready by JanuaryEDA Shop Local program brings Christmas cheer to merchants and shoppers alikeLocal motorcycle club raises record sum for annual toy driveTOP 10- No. 8- Extreme heat wave grips county in June Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter