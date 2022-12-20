Support Local Journalism


The family investment company continues its dedication to supporting the Oregon and Washington wine industry.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Brands is closing out the year with continued growth in its portfolio of wine brands and a new tasting room. The Seattle-based family investment company launched a new Oregon Pinot Noir, released an Italian Prosecco and Prosecco Rosé, and opened a new tasting room in McMinnville, Oregon.  


