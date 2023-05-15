By American Center for Law and Justice

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) has just filed a lawsuit against the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Case 2:23-cv-00702) to defend the First Amendment rights of a state park volunteer who was "fired" for refusing to remove Trump bumper stickers from his personal vehicle. 


