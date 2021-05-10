Zetron will now be integrated with the North American-based critical communications division of Codan Communications, a Codan Limited portfolio company. The newly merged business will operate under the name Zetron and continue to develop and market the current respective solutions of both businesses. The new Zetron has more than 300 global employees, doing business in over 150 countries on all seven continents of the world. The company will be headquartered in Redmond, Washington (USA), with additional operations in Victoria, BC (CAN), Brisbane, QLD (AUS), and regional sales offices located within the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions.
"The new Zetron combines two businesses that have shared strikingly similar business principles for decades, centered on solution quality and unrivalled customer flexibility, interoperability and service," said Scott French, President of Zetron. "By combining those respective strengths with a highly complementary and integrated solutions portfolio, the new Zetron will bring a uniquely comprehensive range of end-to-end mission critical communications solutions and exceptional customer experiences to our markets."
Zetron has a robust portfolio of innovative communications solutions relied on by customers worldwide to serve hundreds of millions of people daily. The company's legacy as a leader in command and control systems quality and service, is now augmented by Codan Critical Communications' strengths in fixed and transportable base station, repeater, paging and related Land Mobile Radio (LMR) technologies that enable and extend communications capabilities in even the most challenging geographies. Customers range from single position rural emergency communications centers, to large urban command and control centers in federal government, public safety, transportation, utilities, healthcare, education, and other critical communications markets.
Experienced Joint Partners Weigh In
Strategic partnerships have historically been vital to the growth of both Zetron and Codan Critical Communications. Because the solutions of the formerly separate companies are highly complementary, serve similar markets, and are often integrated in end user environments, the companies already naturally share numerous channel partners that are experienced in selling and servicing solutions from both companies.
"The new Zetron represents a really great pairing of companies and solutions," said Michael J. Deakins, President of Valence Mission Critical Technologies, which has been a Zetron partner since 2003 and of Codan Critical Communications since 2006. "While the two were terrific as separate companies, I see the potential for them to be even better together. With dozens of joint customers already, and as a company that specializes in systems integration, Valence embraces the idea of 'one stop shopping' and believes the new Zetron will really benefit both our company and the customers we serve."
Stolz Telecom serves more than 300 critical communications customers across Texas and Oklahoma, and has been a Zetron partner since 2009, and with Codan since 2015. Stolz Telecom President, Robert Stolz said, "Quality and solution interoperability have been core tenets of both Zetron and Codan. I expect putting them together behind products that already strengthen the communications capabilities of one another will provide our customers with significant added value and flexibility."
