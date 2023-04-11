Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it assisted Fresh Consulting ("Fresh"), an innovation services firm, in its recent acquisition of Oktara, a Latin American software firm. This acquisition is part of Fresh Consulting's strategic plan to bolster its software development capabilities. 

"Oktara's founders care about people, growth, and innovation. They've fostered a culture that is deeply aligned with Fresh. They also attract top talent with modern programming stack experience in Latin America. With our combined skills, we can accelerate the roadmaps of our mutual clients, and tackle even larger-scale programs as one team," said Jeff Dance, Fresh founder and CEO.


