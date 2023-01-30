Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, American Patio Covers Plus ("APC"), was acquired by Magnolia Bridge Capital ("MBC").

American Patio Covers Plus was founded in 1993 in Arlington, Washington. With over 25 years of experience, the Company is a leader in patio cover sales and installation with unsurpassed customer service.


