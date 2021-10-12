ACT Capital Advisors Represents Armstrong Relocation & Companies in its Acquisition of Amazing Moves Moving & Storage By ACT Capital Advisors, Armstrong Relocation, Amazing Moves, Moving & Storage Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Armstrong Relocation & Companies ("Armstrong"), has acquired Amazing Moves, Moving & Storage ("Amazing Moves").Armstrong is an industry-leading provider of relocation services. Family-owned for multiple generations, Armstrong combines its deep-rooted values with a global footprint to deliver exceptional quality and customer service. Amazing Moves is a white glove Moving & Storage company based in Denver, Colorado. Amazing Moves will continue to operate under its own brand in partnership with Armstrong's Denver operation.Todd Watson, CEO of Armstrong, said of the merger: "We are thrilled to partner with Marshall, Padraic, and the entire Amazing Moves family. We look forward to building on the great things that Amazing Moves has been doing in the marketplace and are excited to elevate our customers' experience beyond the Denver market." Marshall Aikman, Co-Owner of Amazing Moves, added, "Padraic and I couldn't be happier about joining a great organization like Armstrong Relocation. Adding our strong Colorado brand to their national footprint will be a success for both of us. We look to the future with forthcoming opportunities."ACT Capital Advisors' deal team included Managing Directors Todd Harman and Richard Waryn, and Vice President Michael Seeley.About Armstrong Relocation & Companies Armstrong Relocation provides moving, relocation, and logistics services to assist in goods and commercial moving, international relocation, and freight forwarding. The Company, founded in 1957, is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. For more information, please visit https://www.armstrongrelocation.com/. About Amazing Moves Moving & Storage Amazing Moves, Moving & Storage is based in Denver, Colorado, and was founded in 2003. The Company offers full-service moving, packing, and storage solutions to residential and commercial clients throughout Colorado. Amazing Moves has trucks to support their full range of services, giving customers the experience of a national company and the flexible, accommodating advantages only a local company could offer. For more information, please visit https://www.amazingmoves.com/. About ACT Capital AdvisorsACT Capital Advisors is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 200+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, please visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-capital-advisors-represents-armstrong-relocation--companies-in-its-acquisition-of-amazing-moves-moving--storage-301398398.htmlSOURCE ACT Capital Advisors 