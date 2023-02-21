Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Buse Timber & Sales, Inc. ("Buse"), was acquired by Lynx Equity Ltd ("Lynx"). Windsor Capital provided the acquisition financing.  

Buse is a high-production specialty timber-cutting sawmill in Everett, Washington and has been operating since 1946. The Company specializes in cutting high-grade timbers of all sizes and other high-end products like transmission cross-arms, industrial clears, and FOHC timbers.


