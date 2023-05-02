Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce that its client, Capstone Medical ("Capstone"), was acquired by Reliable Medical, a partner company of Seven Hills Capital.

The acquisition is a strategic move for Reliable Medical, which seeks to expand its portfolio and enter new markets. Capstone's expertise in medical device manufacturing and distribution makes it a valuable addition to the Reliable Medical family.


