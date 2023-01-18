Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a nationwide mergers & acquisitions firm, today announced it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to FlashCo Manufacturing, Inc ("FlashCo") in its acquisition of Metkote Laminated Products ("Metkote") located outside of Scranton, PA.

Founded in 2000 in Sonoma County, CA, FlashCo has become one of North America's largest roof flashing and accessory manufacturers. The company has plants throughout the U.S. to ensure quick delivery to roofing contractors, distributors, and manufacturers throughout the U.S. and Canada.


