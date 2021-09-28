ACT Capital Advisors Represents SWS Equipment, Inc. in Securing Growth Equity Investment from Montlake Capital LLC, and Cascadia Capital LLC By ACT Capital Advisors Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, SWS Equipment, Inc. ("SWS"), has obtained a growth equity investment from Montlake Capital LLC ("Montlake Capital") and Cascadia Capital LLC ("Cascadia Capital"). Cascadia and Montlake will partner with the SWS team going forward to drive growth and geographic expansion throughout the Northwest.About SWS Equipment, Inc. SWS is a leading Northwest environmental waste equipment distributor operating in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Founded in 1990 by President Paul Cochran, SWS provides waste, recycling, sewer, sweeper equipment, service, parts, and rentals to customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. The strategic investment from Montlake and Cascadia provides growth capital that will enable SWS to service the growing needs of its portfolio of OEM partners while expanding its state, municipal, retail, utility, and contractor customer base. "SWS has grown tremendously from our humble beginnings. We came to a point where we recognized that a larger capital base and experienced operating partners could be a great asset," said Mr. Cochran. "Mike Vanderslice, Joe Ravner, and the team at ACT Capital Advisors advised and assisted us throughout the process. We achieved all our goals with the Cascadia and Montlake partnership. None of this would have happened without the market knowledge, deep experience, and insight contributed by Mike and his team."About ACT Capital Advisors ACT Capital Advisors is a leading Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm representing middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 30-year history of deal-making, closing 200+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit https://actcapitaladvisors.com/. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-capital-advisors-represents-sws-equipment-inc-in-securing-growth-equity-investment-from-montlake-capital-llc-and-cascadia-capital-llc-301386167.htmlSOURCE ACT Capital Advisors 