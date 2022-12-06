Support Local Journalism


With cybercriminals increasingly abusing legitimate remote access and remote management tools, Action1 has upgraded its platform with AI-based automatic blocking of hackers' accounts, which prevents illicit usage of its service.

HOUSTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 cloud-native patch management, remote access and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform designed for work-from-anywhere organizations, today announced that it has upgraded its service with AI-based detection of abnormal user behavior and automated blocking of threat actors. With this upgrade, the company aims to combat the growing threat of scams and cyberattacks in which hackers misuse legitimate tools to deploy ransomware in corporate environments or connect to individuals' computers to steal money and data.


