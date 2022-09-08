(PRNewsfoto/ActionIQ)

Slalom to Offer Specialized Services Tailored for AIQ CX Hub

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, and Slalom, a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology and business transformation, today announced a strategic partnership, whereby Slalom will offer specialized services tailored for the ActionIQ platform to help enterprise brands increase time to value and accelerate campaigns as they use the AIQ CX Hub to discover audiences and orchestrate personalized, impactful customer experiences at scale. 

