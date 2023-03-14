Rapidtek's team showcased their advanced phased array antennas and communication payloads in Satellite 2023.

 By Rapidtek Technologies Inc.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek, a leading Taiwanese phased array antenna design and RF testing solution provider, is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Satellite Show 2023, the premier global satellite technology event, taking place from March 14-16 in Washington, DC, USA.


