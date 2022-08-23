Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica

Cloud ERP Company Demonstrates Commitment to Improvement With its Semiannual Product Update

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced Acumatica 2022 R2, the second of its semiannual product updates. The release offers innovations in usability, includes the increased ability for businesses to target new geographic markets and segments, and sharpens the targeting of micro-markets and verticals.

