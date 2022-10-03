Support Local Journalism


Construction Executive Magazine Includes Cloud ERP Provider in its Annual List of The Top Construction Technology Firms™

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been included in Construction Executive's (CE) The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list for the second consecutive year. Acumatica earned recognition from the magazine as one of the most influential firms in construction technology based on its cloud construction and accounting software.

