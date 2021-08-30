Acumatica Cloud ERP Business Accelerates in South Asia By Acumatica Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) By Acumatica Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, announced its accelerated expansion across Asia-Pacific (APAC) to enhance support channels and better serve customers in the South Asia region with a focus on Sri Lanka.Acumatica Cloud ERP business accelerates expansion in South Asia and grows reseller network to meet demand across APAC Through Acumatica's strong partner ecosystem and its international workforce, customers across South Asia will benefit from increased regional support for deployment and product feature updates, as well as time-sensitive issue resolution."We're excited to deepen our roots in South Asia by fortifying partnerships in Sri Lanka," said Jon Roskill, CEO at Acumatica. "Acumatica is a global company, with a worldwide network of partners and resellers, supporting customers across several industries. The demand for our product in APAC really called for more investment and commitment from us."Acumatica currently has more than 50 regional team members and nearly a dozen active resellers located throughout Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. These resellers mainly focus on the distribution, manufacturing, and construction industries. "We sincerely value the partnership of our early Acumatica partners in South Asia," said Thorsten Leppek, director of the Asia region at Acumatica. "Through their expertise and local ties, we can support the abundance of growing businesses in need of Acumatica's mobile, adaptable, and efficient cloud ERP solution. They are central to our success in the region."The IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Software-As-A-Service and Cloud-Enabled Manufacturing Enterprise Resource Planning Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment recently named Acumatica a Major Player in the APAC market. The report highlights Acumatica's unique consumption-based licensing model, which charges clients based on their transaction volumes. IDC also notes that the pricing structure aids smaller organizations in keeping enterprise software spend in line with revenue growth. This regional expansion follows the opening in the UK of Acumatica's London office to better serve customers in Great Britain and Ireland. Since its founding in 2008, Acumatica has experienced unprecedented and industry-leading growth, adding new customers, partners, resellers, and corporate team members globally. Acumatica takes companies beyond basic process digitization and helps them transform into mature, efficient, and connected businesses.About AcumaticaAcumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acumatica-cloud-erp-business-accelerates-in-south-asia-301365280.htmlSOURCE Acumatica 