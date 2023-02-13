Support Local Journalism


Acumatica Customer Curran Spotlighted in Summit Keynote, IDC Study for its Successful Digital Transformation and Impressive Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcasing businesses transforming their organizations through cloud ERP systems was a focus at Acumatica Summit in Las Vegas where customers were featured in main stage presentations, breakout sessions and engagement roundtables. Acumatica dedicated segments of its keynote presentations to stories about several customers overcoming challenges and thriving with the help of its ERP solutions including Curran, a luxury furniture and flooring retailer that has increased revenue by 40% thanks to Acumatica's state-of-the-art cloud ERP software. Acumatica has enabled Curran to transition seamlessly to digital business management processes and improve purchase order accuracy and efficiency.


