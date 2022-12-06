Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica

Unified Business Management Solution Helps Key Code Media Achieve 70% Expansion through Data Insights, Integrated Project Management and Remote Work Capabilities

KIRKLAND, Wash. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Code Media credits its adoption of Acumatica's integrated business management solution as a critical factor in meeting pandemic-driven challenges. Company officials shared that Acumatica's innovative ERP solution has enhanced flexibility, improved connectivity and supported business growth. By implementing a range of Acumatica's cloud-based products, Key Code Media was able to seamlessly transition to remote work and completed two major acquisitions, all in the face of a global pandemic.


