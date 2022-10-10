Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica)

 By Acumatica

Services Partners Join Cloud ERP Company's Roster of VARs and ISVs

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the creation of a new Services Partner Program that will bolster its expanding ecosystem of customer support and engagement joining a robust list of Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).

