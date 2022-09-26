Support Local Journalism


Jim Desler to Steer Global Communications Strategy for Award-winning Cloud ERP Company

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has named Jim Desler as its vice president of communications. Desler will lead the company's integrated communications efforts in this newly created role, bringing over 20 years of experience working at the nexus of government, business, and technology.

