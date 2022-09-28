Support Local Journalism


Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards

KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.

