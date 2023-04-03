Support Local Journalism


Industry Veteran Selected to Lead Acumatica's Finance Operations and Manage Cloud ERP Company's Strong Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading cloud ERP vendor, announced today that Wayne Kimber will be the company's new chief financial officer effective today. With vast experience running finance operations in the technology industry, Wayne will lead all aspects of the company's finance, accounting, business intelligence and legal functions. The seasoned industry veteran will play a pivotal role in managing Acumatica's robust and sustained growth and be a key member of Acumatica's Leadership Team reporting directly to CEO John Case.  


