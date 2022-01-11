Acumatica Ranks No. 1 in G2 Winter 2022 Reports By Acumatica, G2 Jan 11, 2022 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) By Acumatica, G2 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced its achievement of 10 different No. 1 rankings in the G2 Winter 2022 reports.G2 is the world's leading business solution review platform. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on user reviews. Acumatica ranked first in the following G2 categories:Usability IndexBest Overall Distribution ERPBest Mid-Market ERP SystemsBest Overall ERP SystemsBest Overall Project-Based ERPRelationship IndexBest Overall Distribution ERPBest Mid-Market ERP systemsBest Mid-Market Project-Based ERPBest Overall Project-Based ERPMomentum IndexLeader in Overall Construction AccountingLeader in Overall Project-Based ERPThe selection was informed by responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review forms."We're excited to receive this recognition by our customers for our dedication to usability and positive relationships. Their feedback plays a significant role in the improvements we make to our platform and solutions each year," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "Being named number one in 10 categories by G2 is both an honor and a responsibility we take seriously. We will remain focused on ensuring our integrated, flexible, and mobile business management solutions can help every business—regardless of industry—modernize their processes and achieve agility in today's environment." Acumatica's Usability ratings were highlighted by "Ease of Use" and "Ease of Admin." Acumatica's Relationship ratings were highlighted by "Quality of Support" and "Ease of Doing Business With.""We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer of G2.Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Acumatica) on G2's Acumatica review page.About AcumaticaAcumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.About G2G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights. 