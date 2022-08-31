Support Local Journalism


High-performance Cloud ERP Provider and Joe Gibbs Racing Come Together for NASCAR Playoff Race

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced its sponsorship of Joe Gibbs Racing's (JGR) No. 11 Toyota Camry TRD piloted by Denny Hamlin in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on September 11.

