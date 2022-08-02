Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cloud ERP Company Champions INDYCAR's Only Woman-owned, Woman-driven and Women-forward Team

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced its primary sponsorship of Paretta Autosport, the only woman- owned, woman-driven and woman-forward team competing in the NTT INDYCAR Series, at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn.

Tags