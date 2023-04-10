Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cloud ERP Provider Earns No. 1 Ranking from Users Across 17 Separate Categories; Delivers New Features to Address Customers' Real-world Challenges

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest user survey from G2, Acumatica, an industry-leading cloud ERP vendor, placed first across 17 separate categories measuring the strength of customer relationships, product usability and market momentum – further bolstering the company's reputation of exceeding customer expectations. Acumatica's strong performance in the G2 Spring 2023 reports comes as the company released Acumatica 2023 R1, its latest product update focused on helping businesses address their real-world needs.  


Tags