The combination of tenant screening and rental credit reporting services provide a powerful way for Property Managers to rent to quality residents and ensure timely payments.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACUTRAQ and CredHub are combining their tenant screening and credit reporting services to help Property Managers and Landlords improve quality of tenants and reduce payment delinquency when they need it most. The two best-of-breed service providers now provide a full service "pre" and "post" move-in NOI improvement option for the industry.

