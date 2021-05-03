SEATTLE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Ad Lightning, the ad intelligence firm that offers the industry's most comprehensive ad quality solution, today announced the appointment of a new CEO, Dan Frechtling, during a period of high growth for the company as well as its expansion into privacy regulation compliance.
Ad Lightning's current CEO and co-founder, Scott Moore, is stepping down for personal reasons but will remain with the company overseeing business development and strategy as well as on the board of directors. Scott founded Ad Lightning in 2016 along with co-founders Kate Reinmiller, Chief Revenue Officer and Drake Callahan, Chief Technology Officer. Together they grew the company into a leader in digital ad quality SaaS with over 80 customers on four continents and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86 —which is nearly 3X the average for SaaS companies, according to Retently, and in the top 1% for software companies, according to Qualtrics.
Dan brings a wealth of experience leading teams in the brand safety, cyber security and compliance space which makes him uniquely qualified to support the growth of Ad Lightning's ad quality business as well as initiatives that leverage its core technology and IP into new data privacy and audit solutions. The aim is to help companies navigate the growing number of privacy regulations such as the EU's GDPR, California's CCPA and CPRA, Virginia's VCDPA, Brazil's LGPD, and other similar laws around the US and the world.
By 2023, 65% of the world's population will have its personal information covered by privacy regulations, up from 10% today, according to Gartner Research.
"I'm delighted that Dan is taking the reins as CEO of Ad Lightning, a company I've been proud to help build from the ground floor to become the industry's most comprehensive ad quality tool," said Scott Moore. "Dan is an exceptional leader and has a long history of scaling and selling significant digital businesses and building highly successful global sales, marketing and risk management teams. As we expand into new markets, such as data privacy, I'm confident that Dan will set the right course for the company."
Most recently, Dan served as President of G2 Web Services, a Verisk business. G2's cybersecurity software identifies bad actors for payments and digital commerce firms. He extended G2's merchant risk solutions into detection of prohibited content and transaction laundering.
Previously, he held Vice President roles at hibu, a spinout from British Telecom, DS-IQ, technology provider to the Walmart Smart Network, and Stamps.com, which launched the first server-based web postage technology. Prior to that, Dan led client engagements at McKinsey & Company.
He earned his MBA with Distinction from Harvard Business School, his BS with High Honors from Northwestern University, and studied at Nankai University in Tianjin, China.
Ad Lightning is the digital media industry's most comprehensive ad intelligence platform, focused on bringing transparency and control to a chaotic programmatic world by helping publishers, SSPs, DSPs and native platforms manage their ad quality more effectively. Ad Lightning's patented technologies protect our clients' brands and user experiences by identifing and blocking malicious, non-compliant and unwanted ads.
The company is based in Seattle and is backed by Pioneer Square Labs, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Flying Fish Partners. More information about the company is available at adlightning.com or by following @AdLightningTech on Twitter or on LinkedIn.