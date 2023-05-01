Support Local Journalism


SPOKANE, Wash., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Adam Baird has been named managing partner of the firm's Spokane office effective April 1. Baird joined Kutak Rock in 2015 and has been resident in the Spokane office nearly since its inception. As a member of Kutak Rock's nationally recognized public finance tax practice group, Baird focuses his practice on tax law, public finance and various kinds of tax-exempt transactions permitted by Section 103 of the Internal Revenue Code. 

"Adam provides comprehensive, dedicated legal service to his clients and is equally committed to the success of his colleagues," said Paul S. Gerding, Jr., managing partner of Kutak Rock's Scottsdale region. "He embodies the firm's values and will be instrumental in guiding the firm's ongoing investment and strategic growth in Spokane."


