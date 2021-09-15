AdaptX Hires Lisa Counsell As Chief Commercial Officer By AdaptX Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdaptX, a clinical performance management solution company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Counsell, RN, BSN, as chief commercial officer. Counsell brings more than two decades of leadership experience in healthcare and technology, including executive positions managing sales, clinical optimization, and customer success programs for companies such as FairWarning, Verge Health, and McKesson. In her new role, Counsell will be responsible for managing AdaptX's sales and account management teams, developing new business opportunities and creatively solving customers' needs."Lisa is an incredible leader with decades of experience managing successful clinical and sales teams across the healthcare technology industry," said Warren Ratliff, chief executive officer of AdaptX. "We are thrilled to have an executive of her caliber join AdaptX as we enable health systems nationwide to use Adaptive Clinical Management to address their most pressing challenges.""I am excited by the opportunity at AdaptX because I am passionate about improving clinical outcomes, and I believe we have a unique opportunity to maximize the value of health systems' investments in electronic medical records," said Lisa Counsell, chief commercial officer of AdaptX. "AdaptX delivers dramatic results for customers by enabling them to rapidly assess and manage quality, equity, and efficiency opportunities, and I look forward to empowering healthcare leaders with AdaptX's solutions." Counsell's leadership role at AdaptX builds on the tremendous success that the company has had in catalyzing transformations across customers' clinical operations. With AdaptX's Mission Control Center, for example, a health system has eliminated the use of opioids across virtually all of their outpatient surgeries. Using the same AdaptX solution, another customer has acted on its commitment to health equity by identifying and addressing disparities in acute care. In still another case, a hospital has utilized AdaptX to determine why their surgery service lines were running late and to implement improvements that dramatically improved on-time performance, capacity, and revenue. These case studies and more can be found on AdaptX's website, http://www.adaptx.com.About AdaptXWith AdaptX's unique Adaptive Clinical Management™ solution, health systems transform clinical performance, delivering dramatically better patient care and financial results. AdaptX's AI-driven Mission Control Center empowers clinical leaders to quickly and easily leverage their real-world data to visualize performance, compare approaches, and ADAPT – across patients, teams, protocols, workflows, and facilities.AdaptX is headquartered in Seattle and was founded in 2016. To learn more, please visit http://www.adaptx.com. Media ContactCourtney Witter, AdaptX, +1 (206) 372-1534, courtney.witter@adaptx.com SOURCE AdaptX Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter