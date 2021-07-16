SEATTLE, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new method developed by Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) and University of California, Riverside provides insights into cancer biology by allowing researchers to show how fatty acids are absorbed by single cells.
Unlike glucose and amino acids, however, the mechanisms underlying the uptake of fatty acids into cells have been lesser known and difficult to discern. The technical tools for measuring fatty acid uptake at the single-cell level are extremely limited.
To profile the fatty acid uptake, the researchers chose a surrogate molecule that was structurally similar to natural fatty acids. This similarity tricked the cells into taking up these surrogates like the native ones. Then, using a unique dendrimer molecule – a tree-like polymer – the researchers achieved precise quantitation of those surrogates from single cells.
Applying this new single-cell tool to a brain cancer model, the researchers identified that fatty acid uptake was differentially regulated by two downstream effectors of the Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) – a critical regulator of cell proliferation and protein synthesis. The results revealed a compensatory activation of fatty acid metabolism upon oncogene inhibition or attenuation of glucose metabolism in these brain cancer cells and uncovered a novel combination therapy that targets this bioenergetic flexibility to synergistically block the tumor growth.
"This novel tool opens new avenues for studying how fatty acid metabolism affects biological systems. It has also inspired us to develop more metabolic probes for single-cell analysis," said UC Riverside Assistant Professor Dr. Min Xue, co-corresponding author on the paper.
Drs. Zhili Guo (UCR) and Hanjun Cheng (ISB) are the co-first authors of this paper. This work is funded by the National Cancer Institute and Andy Hill CARE Fund.
