The adidas and Les Mills collaboration will usher in a new age of fitness, combining innovative technologies with thrilling live fitness experiences to inspire the next generation of training fans

 By Les Mills

  • Two iconic sports brands join forces to shape a new age of Omnifitness training, combining the best of live and digital experiences for their members
  • Using innovative technology such as virtual reality, the partnership will accelerate the development of immersive and bespoke next-gen workout solutions
  • Bolstered by adidas' pioneering training collections, the high-performance pieces will be worn by LES MILLS instructors worldwide

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, adidas and Les Mills announce a new partnership that brings the two sports powerhouses together to shape the future of training through a fusion of innovation and heritage.


