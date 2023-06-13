Support Local Journalism


adPlanet™ Retail Media Group by Coinstar drives new opportunities for its DOOH network, partners, and buyers by streamlining its direct sales initiatives and increasing accessibility for the nation's largest agencies to adPlanet's inventory of 6,500+ digital advertising screens.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- adPlanet Retail Media Group, the largest grocery and retail digital out-of-home (DOOH) network, announced a new deal today as part of its current partnership with AllOver Media®, the largest alternative out-of-home (OOH) advertising company in the US.


