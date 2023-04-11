AdvaMed logo

Approximately 50% of the Medtech Patients Depend on for Care is Sterilized with Ethylene Oxide

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today released its proposed rule regulating ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilizers of medical technology and other commercial uses through the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) under the Clean Air Act. The EPA also released its proposed update of EtO registration as a sterilant under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). AdvaMed, the leading global trade association for medtech, represents more than 450 companies supplying the sterile medtech upon which Americans depend. Scott Whitaker, AdvaMed president and CEO, made the following comment on the EPA action.


