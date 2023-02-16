MedSpa Partners Inc (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.)

MedSpa Partners Inc (CNW Group/MedSpa Partners Inc.)

 By MedSpa Partners Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


- MSP's Entry into Washington Brings West Coast Locations to 12 -

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Jennifer Washburn and her team to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Based in Bellevue, Washington, Advanced Skin & Body Solutions ("ASBS") has been creating industry-leading patient experiences in the Seattle area for nearly two decades.


Tags