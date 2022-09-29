Advata Inc. logo

 Advata

New accounts receivable SaaS solution can increase cash collections by up to 1% of NPSR

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advata, an advanced healthcare analytics software company, introduces a new revenue cycle management (RCM) product called Advata Smart AR™. This proprietary software as a service (SaaS) solution enables healthcare providers to improve accounts receivable https://advata.com/smart_ar(AR) management by automating processing and advising staff on the next recommended action. The technology can uniquely look up and process enormous volumes of historical claims data to help AR teams operate more productively, especially while understaffed.

