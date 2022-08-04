Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Advata accelerates growth and expands various departments

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advata, an advanced analytics software company, announces the promotions of Corinne Stroum and Jamie Snell as the two newest members of the company's leadership team. Stroum and Snell have been selected to serve as the Senior Vice President, Head of Product, and Chief Customer Success Officer, respectively. With more than four decades of collective experience in the industry, Stroum and Snell will continue to support Advata in greater capacities as the company pursues the transformation of healthcare management and operations through technology.

Tags