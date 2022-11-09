Support Local Journalism


Leverages 25-plus years of expertise to offer development consulting services, helping owners and operators successfully meet growing demand in senior housing

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aegis Living, a leader in senior assisted living and memory care, announced the launch of a new affiliate company, Aegis Development LLC, which will provide development consulting services to the senior housing industry.  


