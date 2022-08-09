Support Local Journalism


First in senior living industry registered to achieve international green status with Living Building Challenge Petal Certification through the International Living Future Institute

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aegis Living, a leader in senior assisted living and memory care, announced the official opening of Aegis Living Lake Union, set to be the world's greenest senior living community. Aegis Living Lake Union is the first assisted living community built to meet the rigorous global green building standards for the Living Building Challenge Petal Certification through the International Living Future Institute (ILFI). The community is also participating in the City of Seattle's Living Building Pilot Program.

