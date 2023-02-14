Affective Software and The Gottman Institute are now Gottman Inc.

 By The Gottman Institute

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Affective Software CEO Rafael Lisitsa announced today the company's acquisition of the Gottman Institute. The two companies will now join and be known as Gottman Inc.


