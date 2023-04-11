Banfield Foundation

New surveys from Banfield Pet Hospital and the AVMA reveal more than 80% of pet owners and 90% of veterinarians want to build stronger, more positive relationships with one another

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationships aren't always easy, but when it comes to caring for pets, new survey data finds owners and veterinary teams want to put in the work to create stronger pet care partnerships. To uncover key pain points, opportunities, and areas of understanding between these two groups, Banfield Pet Hospital – the leading provider of preventive veterinary care and part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices – surveyed 1,000 dog and cat owners nationwide and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) took a pulse of more than 1,300 U.S. veterinarians.


