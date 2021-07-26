SEATTLE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named Agency Mania Solutions, 2021 Organization of the Year in the Advertising Technology category. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Despite this past year's global pandemic, the nominee was able to increase their client base by 28% and now serves 6% of the top 200 advertisers across industries worldwide. Maintaining its position as leading provider, the nominee has the most comprehensive suite of solutions and innovative offerings dedicated to managing the agency lifecycle that is unmatched in the marketplace. This past year alone, they have added numerous custom solutions including ContractDeliver™, its online contract management software solution and add-on modules to further enhance its flagship solution, ScopeDeliver™. These solutions have all been developed to address the unique and complex requirements of the world's largest brands. Today, the nominee is considered the world's best and most innovative custom software company in marketing partnership enablement, thanks to its proven track record and client portfolio.
"We are thrilled to receive this award which reaffirms the rapid growth of cloud-based solutions aimed at automating and improving collaboration between large brand advertisers and their ecosystem of advertising and marketing suppliers which they rely on to market themselves successfully," says Bruno Gralpois, Co-Founder & Principal, Agency Mania Solutions. "We gladly share this recognition with our Fortune 100 clients for their commitment to innovation and operational excellence."
"We are proud to reward and recognize Agency Mania Solutions for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
About Agency Mania Solutions
Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company offering automated, customizable, SaaS-based solutions designed to significantly improve the ability of brand advertisers to effectively manage their valuable agency and supplier relationships. AMS is dedicated to helping the world's largest brands realize greater value from their partnerships in order to navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
