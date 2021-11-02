Agency Mania Solutions Partners with the ANA to Offer Training Courses for Marketers By Agency Mania Solutions Nov 2, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Agency Mania Solutions (AMS) announced training curriculum, Agency Mania University (AMU), which will be available to the Association of National Advertisers' (ANA) members and affiliates through their Media Platform Affiliate Program.This offer was made possible by the long-standing relationship between the organizations, as evidenced by their work with the ANA's Marketing Training and Development Center, Advertising Financial Management Conference, and in the ANA's "Ask the Expert" program.Agency Mania University provides practical advice and realistic business situations to eliminate issues that can hinder partnerships. Inspired by the industry reference book Agency Mania, by Co-Founder and Principal Bruno Gralpois, the courses train you in the specific skills needed for success and provide tools to help you manage it all. "Brand advertisers are eagerly seeking new best practices to guide them on how to be effective partners in these difficult times," said Gralpois, "and the ANA is such an amazing marketing institution in our industry, we felt called to open up a library of knowledge to the greater market." Agency Mania University will be available in the ANA's on-demand training section on their website, as a self-service training curriculum for marketing, procurement, and agency management professionals at any level. Available courses include Building Relationships That Last, How to Evaluate Creative Work, and Mastering the Skill of Briefing. Courses will be added to build a library of content focused on strengthening partnerships through effective management.To access, visit the Affiliate Program via the ANA's Marketing Training & Development Center On-Demand training catalog for a 25% discount on any Agency Mania University course. Subscribe here to be notified of new courses or follow Bruno Gralpois on Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.About Agency Mania SolutionsAgency Mania Solutions (AMS) is a Seattle-based company with a SaaS platform and professional services that help global brands manage agency relationships and unlock their true potential. AMS is dedicated to helping brand advertisers navigate change and drive better business outcomes. The pressure of constant change on global brands – a proliferation of channels, digitalization of every facet of marketing, investor expectations and constrained budgets – makes it an absolute requirement for brands and agencies to produce more effective outcomes. AMS empowers them to get there. For more information, visit http://www.agencymania.com.About the ANA The mission of the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.Media ContactKeshia Scarpello, Agency Mania Solutions, 1 4257653053, keshias@agencymania.comBruno Gralpois, Agency Mania Solutions, 650.554.0555, brunog@agencymania.com SOURCE Agency Mania Solutions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campusOct. 28 blotter: Drugs in water meter boxOct. 29 blotter: Vehicles not stopping for pedestriansEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this year Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter