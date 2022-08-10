Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"Creating an Artificial General Intelligence"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The limitations of today's artificial intelligence (AI), the ways in which it differs from the human brain, and the similarities between the brain and the next phase of AI – artificial general intelligence (AGI) – will be the focus of a keynote address to be delivered by Future AI Founder and CEO Charles Simon at the 15th Annual AGI Conference, AGI-22.

Tags