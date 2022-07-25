Support Local Journalism


GOLDENDALE, Wash., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Agri-Investment Services was recently chosen to represent the marketing and sale of the Centerville Ranch. This 880-acre ranch is just southwest of Goldendale, Washington. The ranch has a historic turn-of-the-century farmhouse and boasts a round-barn. Set-up as a horse-ranch, it offers stables, turn-outs, corral, equipment storage, fenced pasture, spring-fed stock ponds and tillable ground.

