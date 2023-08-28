Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgWare, the leading provider of rural appraisal software and CamoAg, the industry leader for agricultural intelligence and workflow management solutions, announced a strategic integration between their software platforms.

The collaboration between AgWare and CamoAg will enable a smooth sync of property details, including comparisons of farm sales, subject farms, and corresponding maps, from CamoAg's platform to AgWare's. By integrating key information like acreage designations, soil ratings, and map assets directly into AgWare's solution, the partnership streamlines data management. This enhances efficiency and accuracy, minimizing the potential for errors that can occur with manual data entry.


