aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Spokane to Reno-Tahoe hub

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene region with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Dec. 15. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Spokane International Airport."We are thrilled to connect 'Hooptown USA' with the 'Biggest Little City in the World,'" said ExpressJet's CEO Subodh Karnik. "aha! gives travelers in both markets an affordable, convenient nonstop flight so they can take short spontaneous weekend trips or take advantage of lower week-day hotel rates." Flight ScheduleThrough Jan. 3, 2021, flights operate each Monday, Wednesday and Friday departing Spokane International Airport at 3:15 p.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 5:14 p.m. PT. Reno to Spokane flights depart at 12:25 p.m. PT and arrive at 2:24 p.m. PT. Beginning Jan. 6, flights will operate each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday departing Spokane at 2:55 p.m. and arriving Reno at 4:54 p.m. Return flights will depart Reno at 12:05 p.m. and arrive Spokane at 2:04 p.m."We are pleased to welcome aha! to the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene region," said Spokane Airport Board Chair Ezra Eckhardt. "Reno is one of our top ten largest markets without nonstop service, and aha! will eliminate hub connect time penalties and uncertainties and whisk our business and leisure travelers to Reno for meetings or to the ski slopes of Lake Tahoe with a less than 2-hour flight. We also know that the new service will be appealing to Reno-Tahoe business and leisure travelers who can just as easily travel to the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene region to conduct business and enjoy all of our four-season leisure and tourism opportunities."Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and TripsThe quick 1 hour and 59-minute flights give travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call Center at 775-439-0888. About aha!aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.comAbout ExpressJet Airlines ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aha-inaugurates-nonstop-flights-from-spokane-to-reno-tahoe-hub-301446071.htmlSOURCE aha! PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 