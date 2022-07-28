Support Local Journalism


"EarthDefine's Latest Release Adds Over 27 Million New Commercial and Residential 3D Building Footprints Allowing Telecommunications Companies to Develop More Precise 5G Networks and Help P&C Insurers Assess and Price Risk with More Precision"

REDMOND, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthDefine, a provider of high-resolution spatial data, today announced it has added over 27 million new commercial and residential structures to its 3D building footprint database.  EarthDefine's latest update brings its total building footprint count to over 183 million commercial and residential structures across the Continental United States.  

