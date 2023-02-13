Since its founding, AIIR Consulting has pushed the boundaries of the coaching and leadership development industry. Today, the company is pushing the industry forward again with the launch of Aiiron, an artificial intelligence coaching assistant. Aiiron is just the latest addition to a coaching technology stack that delivers an enhanced experience, effortless administration, unmatched insights, and unparalleled results.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its founding, AIIR Consulting has pushed the boundaries of the coaching and leadership development industry. Today, the company is pushing the industry forward again with the launch of Aiiron, an artificial intelligence (AI) coaching assistant that will increase the impact of its coaching and help leaders achieve their development goals.
Technology that enhances executive coaching
A premier, tech-enabled coaching and leadership development firm, AIIR Consulting has seen the change coaching can create for leaders and their organizations — more effective communication, improved strategic thinking, and enhanced performance. But change is hard. It requires leaders to work between sessions to adopt new skills, habits, and behaviors. And, with their demanding work and lives, it's easy for leaders to forget.
"For the more than 12 years that we've been doing this, we've seen the incredible impact coaching can have. For some, it can be life changing," said Megan Marshall, Head of Executive Coaching at AIIR. "But, in the critical moments between coaching sessions, leaders get busy. Many lose focus on their goals. That's where Aiiron comes in."
Aiiron combines artificial intelligence (AI) with principles of behavioral psychology to support leaders between coaching sessions. It can help leaders:
Reflect and integrate information from their coaching sessions
Reinforce new behaviors and apply new skills in real time
Stay motivated and focused on their goals
What does that mean for leaders and their organizations? An even greater impact from their coaching engagements.
Built by the leading expert in AI and coaching
As artificial intelligence continues to advance, countless companies have launched AI products with poor user experiences and limited effectiveness.
AIIR, in contrast, is dedicated to evidence-based innovation. Last year, that dedication led the company to partner with Dr. Nicky Terblanche, the leading expert in the use of artificial intelligence in coaching.
In 2020, Dr. Terblanche developed a groundbreaking framework for the development of artificial intelligence coaching that adheres to international coaching standards, practices, and ethics. Then, he proved that an AI coaching assistant built on that framework could make leaders 31% more likely to reach their development goals.
Supercharging the "R" in the AIIR Method®
But, what good is reaching your development goals if that progress doesn't stick? The AIIR Method (Assessment, Insight, Implementation, Reinforcement) is a proven, proprietary approach to creating lasting change for leaders, teams, and organizations. Leveraging our proven methodology, Aiiron bolsters reinforcement to help leaders create change that lasts beyond the coaching engagement.
The future of coaching technology
Aiiron is part of Coaching Zone®, the powerful coaching and leadership development platform that makes it easy for leaders and their coaches to communicate, set goals, and share information in a seamless, secure environment. Aiiron also operates on the world's most ubiquitous and secure mobile messenger: WhatsApp. That means leaders can experience all of Aiiron's benefits anytime, anywhere.
Together, these technologies enhance the unmatched experience and expertise of AIIR's senior executive coaches and create unparalleled results for leaders and their organizations.
"Since its inception, AIIR has stayed at the cutting edge of the coaching industry," said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, Founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. "Now, with the launch of Aiiron, we are combining psychology, technology, and human expertise in a way that thrusts the coaching and leadership development industry into the future, and produces truly powerful results for our clients and their organizations."
AIIR Consulting is a tech-enabled, people-powered leadership development firm with clients around the globe. Leveraging business psychology, a proprietary methodology, technology, and an international community of expert coaches and consultants, AIIR delivers high-impact solutions that help leaders and organizations navigate their challenges and shape a better future. Connect with AIIR on LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.aiirconsulting.com.